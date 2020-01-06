Want to decrease the number of plastic bottles that fill landfills and end up in the oceans? Then having a soda maker in your kitchen is a choice you should make. A soda streamer can help you make your own carbonated drinks, which means you will not have to purchase them from the store and throw out plastic bottles after drinking them. Now, the question you must ask is which one out of the multiple brands is the right one for you. Each brand has its very own special features that make them stand out from other brands even though they all do the same thing. Two of the most popular brands of soda makers that someone might want to consider is Aarke and SodaStream.

Both the Aarke and the SodaStream make great carbonated beverages in a single serving size at a time. Their frame is made compact, which means it will not take up much room on your counter and can easily be placed into a tall cabinet when it is not in use. Not only does using these machines help to decrease the amount of plastic bottle waste, but it also helps people live a healthier lifestyle. These machines carbonate beverages without adding all the horrible chemicals that can be found in carbonated beverages that are purchased in stores. There are some differences between the two though, and this article will tell people all about the most popular models of each of these brands in order to show a person which one works best for them.

Aarke Carbonator II

Overview

Aarke is a company that got its start in Sweden. It started less than a decade go. Even though this company is nowhere near one of the first ones to hit the market, they are very confident that they will quickly rise to the top, and they have for the most part. The Aarke company is a brand from AGA Marvel’s, which specializes in large kitchen appliances.

Carbonation

Any Aarke product uses a 60-ounce canister in order to carbonate drinks, and this is a pretty common size for soda makers. This size of the canister can average around 120 bottles before it will need to be refilled or switched out for a different one. The Aarke Carbonator II does not come with a CO2 canister, but it can easily be bought. Since this model does not come with a canister of CO2, it is a lot cheaper than other brands of soda makers.

See Also:

Material

This is one of the major points where Aarke stands out from other soda maker companies. Aarke makes all of its products out of stainless steel. Not only does this give the Aarke Carbonator II a very sleek and minimalist design that will fit well in any kitchen, even a modern one, but it also makes it naturally resistant to rusting as well as corrosion.

The bottle, also known as a carafe, that comes with the Aarke Carbonator II is made out of PET plastic, a different method from making polyester. The size of this bottle is 14.5-ounces, and the material it is made out of help to prevent damage if it is dropped. This carafe is made to stand up to many different things that are put into it except for certain types of alkalis, which people usually do not use day to day.

If a person does not want the simple metal look to their Aarke Carbonator II, there is the option of it coming in different colors. This is achieved by the machine being painted with lacquer. While the lacquer offers a little more protection to the machine against corrosion and rust, it is not much of a difference and should not sway a person’s decision.

Ease of Use

Aarke Carbonator II is a very simple device to use, but there are some people that have had trouble with using this machine. The first thing that needs to be done is to load the CO2 canister. Then the nozzle of the bottle is attached to the machine. Then the level located on the front of the machine is pulled down. That is all that it takes to make a carbonated beverage by using this machine.

Even the assembly of this machine is simple as there is basically nothing that has to be done. All that has to be done in order to fully assemble this machine is load the CO2 canister and the bottle. The splash tray on the machine is made to easily slide off in order to clean the machine, but no other parts are removable.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz

The Basics

The SodaStream Aqua Fizz is a machine that measures 10.5 inches long, 17.2 inches tall, and 6.25 inches wide. This means it is small enough to sit on the counter and not take up a lot of space, but it is also small enough that it can be stored away into a tall cabinet. The starter kit for the SodaStream Aqua Fizz comes with the machine as well as a CO2 cylinder and two glass bottles. The machine is made out of black plastic and aluminum. This combination of materials makes the machine very durable and easy to clean. The front panel of the machine locks the bottle in place in order to create a tight seal and prevents leakage.

One of the best things about this machine is that it is portable and does not require batteries or electricity in order to use it. This means the Aqua Fizz can be used while camping or at parties that take place outside. All a person has to do is press a single button, and it creates bubbly drinks. Another great thing about this machine is that it remains quiet even when in use, which others usually make a little noise.

The glass bottles that are used with the SodaStream Aqua Fizz are completely BPA-free. There is a fill line that is molded into the glass in order to remain visible no matter how long the bottle is used. The glass bottles are known to last a lot longer then plastic bottles would have lasted. The bottle is shaped with a longer neck with a wider base, and it is shaped like this in order to prevent as many accidents when someone is pouring flavoring into the bottles. In order to prevent the bottle from slipping out of someone’s hand, there are ridges along the sides of the bottle for a better grip. The caps that go on these bottles are made of plastic, and they have a rubber seal to help prevent the contents from losing their carbonation. The whole design of the Aqua Fizz is very elegant, which means it will fit in well with different kitchen designs.

Usage

The machine comes with a manual, but there is also a downloadable version that can be found on the company website. The time that it takes to set up this machine is very short, 5 minutes to be exact. All a person has to do is unpack the CO2 cylinder, take off the back panel of the machine, slide the cylinder into the machine onto a nozzle, twist the cylinder to lock it into place, and then put the back panel back into place.

One very important thing that someone must keep in mind when they go to use this machine is that they have to use the glass bottles that come with it or are made specifically for it. The bottle is filled to the fill line with refrigerated water. Then the front of the machine is opened and the bottle is placed into it. Next, the front is lowered back down, and the button to carbonate the water is pressed, which carbonates in two seconds.

It usually takes three pushes of the button to get the standard amount of carbonation. If someone wants extra carbonation, all they have to do is press the button two more times. It is recommended to not press it more than five times because it can cause the machine to overflow and create a mess. If there is a problem with there not being enough carbonation, it could be that the CO2 needs to be refilled. Any flavors that are desired in a carbonated drink has to be added after the water is already carbonated.

Cleaning the Aqua Fizz

If there is any kind of spill, a paper towel can be used to wipe it up in order to keep the base of the machine dry. A cloth that has been dampened with warm water is used to clean the machine, but there should never be detergents or abrasives used on the machine. The bottles can be washed in dishwater.

Final Verdict

Sodastream is our between the 2 soda makers. Aqua Fizz is more effective at carbonation which is the primary function of a soda maker. It also supports glass bottles which is a big plus. Aarke is a nicer looking appliance of the two.