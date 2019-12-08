People are more health conscious than at any other time in history. There are countless documentaries, blogs, and articles detailing the importance of healthy food choices, and the link between our modern diet and debilitating diseases. Even fast-food chains are offering healthier food options. Health-related diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and even cancer can be prevented, and some cases cured by implementing healthier food options. The “health-conscious community” debates about the perfect diet, including Keto, vegetarian, pescatarian, intermittent fasting, long term fasting, Atkins, low carb high fat, etc. The one thing we can all agree on is the importance of staying hydrated.

The human body is 60 percent water, so it is natural for our diets to include large quantities of water to replenish fluids we lose. Our heart, lungs, skin, and virtually every other vital organ comprising over 60% water. While we all know water is essential to good health and digestion, it can be a little boring at times, and we may become tempted to pass on the water for sugary alternative drinks like juice and soda pop. While juices and sodas satisfy our cravings for a more “exciting” option, they are counterproductive to our health. A popular and more healthy choice is gaining traction today in the form of carbonated water.

Carbonated water is water that has been infused with liqified carbon dioxide gas. Carbon dioxide gives water those little bubbles and a satisfying fizzy or effervescent feeling when consumed. Carbonated water is an excellent alternative to the calorie-dense and sugary soda pop, but like other previously mentioned debates, some feel non-carbonated water is better than carbonated.

Effectiveness

We can all agree drinking water is healthy and better for us than soda pop, but when it comes to carbonated water and non-carbonated water is one better than the other? Science has proven that both carbonated and non-carbonated water hydrate the body, and there is no option better when compared. Both are water and calorie-free, therefore our bodies use each of them equally. The added carbon dioxide does not alter the molecular structure (H20), but there are slight differences.

There are very few differences between carbonated water and non-carbonated water. It is worth noting once absorbed by our bodies; carbonated water is as effective in your overall health as non-carbonated water. There have been studies that show it takes the human body longer to absorb carbonated water, due in large part to the added carbon dioxide, which is a minor difference is worth noting. During or after an intense workout, non-carbonated water may not be the best option, as the slower absorption rate can affect its efficiency to rehydrate.

Switching to Carbonated

Most of us have been conditioned to wash down a meal with soda pop, and it’s challenging to stop. You can add naturally sweetened flavors to carbonated water as a healthier alternative to soda pop and transition a lot easier. Carbonated water is an excellent way to help ensure you are getting the recommended amount of water, especially if you struggle to drink non-carbonated water. Carbonated water can “spice up” potentially boring non-carbonated water, and it is relatively easy to use it. Carbonated water is an excellent option if you are trying to cut back on sugary soda pop. It is easy to become dependent on the consumption of sugary soda pop.

Getting Carbonated Water

Carbonated water is available just like non-carbonated water, and there are lots of brands to choose. Perrier, Pellegrino, Voss, Poland Spring, and Schweppes are a few brands available at most grocery stores. The problem with buying carbonated water is sometimes salt and other added ingredients are added and the cost. Buying carbonated water can quickly become expensive, considering the average human needs about 64 oz daily. Fortunately, there are at-home carbonated water alternatives, which require a small investment upfront but will surely save you hundreds. SodaStream, DrinkMate, and Aarke Carbonator are affordable at-home carbonated water systems that allow you to easily make carbonated water from the tap. At home, carbonated water systems are more affordable, and it will enable you to create your flavors, which will help you avoid soda pop.

Digestion Benefits

There is scientific proof that carbonated water can help improve your body’s ability to digest food. The carbonation in the water has been found to help muscles in the esophagus and improve your ability to swallow. Studies have also shown that the nerves associated with eating and digestion are stimulated positively when consuming carbonated water more than other beverages. People suffering from constipation may reap benefits from drinking carbonated water. Scientific studies have found that individuals who consume carbonated water have seen significant improvement in stomach pain, indigestion, and other common problems associated with bowel movements.

Shedding Pounds

There has been a link between weight loss and those who consume carbonated water. Carbonated water gives you a feeling of being full more so than tap water. If you feel full of drinking carbonated water, you are less likely to consume unhealthy fatty foods and sugary drinks. There is also scientific research that shows that when we eat a meal and drink carbonated water, food remains in the stomach longer, which makes you less likely to overeat.

Stronger Bones

Phosphorus is a chemical that is added to soda pop to prevent mold growth, and it gives it a tangy taste. The problem with phosphorus is it has been proven to decrease bone health. Carbonated water does not contain phosphorus, and some scientific evidence shows that carbonated water may improve bone health. The added water retention plays an essential role as it allows the body to use the water and increase the benefits when compared to tap water.

Cardiovascular Health

There is limited research that shows a positive impact on heart health from consuming carbonated water. Research has shown that carbonated water seems to improve HDL cholesterol, which is good while lowering LDL, blood sugars, and inflammation.

Consuming carbonated water increases the likelihood of getting the recommended amount of water daily. You can easily add flavors to carbonated water, which makes it more enjoyable and improves the chances of consuming it throughout the day.