If you are already here, you probably understand that beverage coolers are no longer a secondary want but a necessity. There are various benefits of having a beverage cooler, whether it is for home or commercial use. Therefore, investing in one is an excellent idea that you should not contemplate.

Beverage coolers are necessary, especially for parties. You need to serve cold drinks that everyone will enjoy. Without a beverage cooler, that will not be easy. In this article, we will look into the benefits of investing in a beverage cooler.

Benefits of having a beverage cooler

Before you spend your hard-earned money, you must look at the benefits the product you will buy will give you. When it comes to beverage coolers, there are a plethora of benefits that you need to experience. Here are reasons why you should buy a beverage cooler.

Good for Large Families If you have a large family, you will realize that you tend to purchase in bulk. Therefore, the space in your fridge may not be enough to hold everything. Keeping beverages separately from will help you save enough on space. A beverage cooler is a perfect place to store drinks at home.

Good for Parties If you are a party freak, then you will frequently be holding parties with friends. In such occasions, you will need cold beverages for your guests as they entertain themselves. Without a beverage cooler, you will have to look for alternatives even out of your apartment. With a beverage cooler, you will have an uninterrupted party experience.

Restrict Unauthorized Use If you have minors at home, you need to keep your beers and wines away from them. Sadly, you cannot lock your refrigerator. Therefore, it becomes necessary to own a beverage cooler. Most people appreciate these appliances because they have a lock feature that helps to keep unauthorized persons away from your drinks.

It Withstands Outdoor Temperatures Another great feature of beverage cooler is that they can withstand hot temperatures. Therefore, they are great for installation outdoors in the pool or anywhere else. With a beverage cooler, you can upgrade your outdoor space to make it more classic. You will enjoy cold drinks in the summer without going to pick one from the house.

Good for College Dorms As a student, sometimes you wish to enjoy a cold drink. With a beverage cooler, that is possible with less stress. Remember, there are varying sizes of beverage coolers, and you will not miss one that fits you. Students will most likely find small beverage coolers perfect for their needs. You can store soft drinks in there as beer is not ideal for college.

Decorative Enhancement Even though you will find coolers essential for storage, there is more they do to you. The more cooling designs that you may find in the market look sleek and modern. With a beverage cooler, your home will look unique and decorated. Also, the interior looks stylish and well-lit during the night. Therefore, you should consider having a beverage cooler at home.

Additional Features of a Functional Beverage Chiller

A beverage chiller should look classy with convenience features. For instance, it should have a touch display that allows you to operate smoothly. Also, LED lighting will not only make it look modern but also easy to use at night.

You should also find that has adjustable shelves. It makes it easy to create, more space if there are irregular shaped bottles to put in there. Also, you can consider choosing one with reversible doors, making it easy to open or close whether you are left or right-handed.

Best Beverage Chillers – Reviews

After looking into the benefits of having a beverage chiller, we must look into what you can find in the market. Getting a good beverage chiller can be a difficult task, but with the right information, you can comfortably pick the right one. Here are our best 3 beverage chillers:

1. Maxi-Matic HyperChiller HC2

It is one of the best chillers for people that would appreciate an inexpensive chiller. With the Maxi-Matic HyperChiller HC2, you will save on the cost of chilling your beverages by a significant percentage. Also, it is easy to clean because you can use a dishwasher. One of the best reasons why you will save on costs is that this chiller uses regular water to cool your drinks.

Also, it is a time-saver making it an excellent option for quick fixes. For example, you may want to take a morning run, but there isn’t enough time to prepare some chilled coffee. With this chiller, you will find it easy to make coffee quickly because it takes less than 60 seconds.

The Maxi-Matic HyperChiller HC2 can help you to chill almost every drink you can think of from your favorites. If you would like some coffers, tea or juice, then this is the perfect appliance. Also, on this list are wines and hard drinks. You should think of purchasing a beverage cooler for a more relaxed, happy hour.

Also, you will find this appliance generally easy to use. You do not need technical knowledge to operate it. Therefore, it is safe for first-timers and a great solution to all your needs. After purchasing it, you will also realize that it is easy to assemble and you do not need to hire someone for the job.

Pros Easy to clean

Easy to us

Easy assembly

Chills drinks quickly

Cons Complaints of melted coffee

2. Coldwave Beverage Chiller

If you are looking for an ultimate drink chiller, then say no more. The Coldwave Beverage Chiller is a great appliance to add to your home. It is the best way to make beverages within a short time without dilution. Also, it not only chills drinks but also gives the beverages a new flavor that you cannot find with other beverage chillers.

One thing you will find this chiller convenient for is a fast speed that it cools drinks. With this appliance, you get to cool drinks that are at room temperature within 30 seconds. If you have hotter drinks, you will need under 20 minutes to chill them. That ensures you can have your chilled drinks quickly.

Also, it is worth noting that this appliance gives your drinks a different kind of flavor. Whether you are chilling coffee, tea, wine or a spirit, you will get to enjoy a great feeling of the chilled drink. It tastes uniquely from what you already prepared before chilling.

You need an easy to recharge appliance for a chiller. The Coldwave Beverage Chiller is a great option for you here. You can charge the device within an hour by simply placing it in your freezer. Also, it is dishwasher safe making it easy to clean it.

Pros Chills drinks to tasty flavors

Easy to use

Offers value for money

Easy to assemble

Cons Some defect reports after delivery

3. Chill-O-Matic IN1500BKB

It is one of the best options you have if you want to chill your beverages quickly. The Chill-O-Matic IN1500BKB takes only around 60 seconds to chill drinks to ice-cool temperatures. Therefore, you do not have to wait for minutes if you would like to chill drinks on the go.

Also, talking of cooling speed, it cools drinks up to 240 times faster than a regular beverage chiller. It does this using an automatic system that is not available in conventional chillers. Besides, you can use it for almost any type of drink. It has spaces that any bottle size will fit.

If you are going to a party or picnic, you should carry with you the Chill-O-Matic IN1500BKB. It is highly portable because of the unique design that also makes it a lightweight option. Therefore, you can bring it with you to any place you wish and enjoy your chilled drinks.

Another thing we will have to talk about is that this cooler is easy to use. You must find something you can efficiently operate without having used it before. With the Chill-O-Matic IN1500BKB, you will have a great experience cooling your drinks even as a beginner. It runs on 2 AA batteries making it also easy to power because you can find the cells quickly.

Pros It is easy to use

Easy to assemble and power

It is giftable

It is highly portable

It gives value for money

Cons Some customers said it could not turn on

Final Thoughts

Choosing a good beverage chiller for your home or office can be a daunting task. However, there are a variety of options that you have. That makes the process easy, especially if you already understand what a good beverage chiller should have.

Also, you need to understand your primary purpose of investing in a good beverage cooler. With that in mind, you will make better decisions and reduce the chances of regretting on whichever decisions you make. The information in this article will also help you find the perfect beverage chiller.