It can be fun to try all the unique flavors of cola syrup that work with a SodaStream machine. Creating original and tasty cola blends, a true cola lover will enjoy all the fun fizzy drinks you can make at home including great classic soda flavors. Even if you are just into sparkling water, you can develop some great flavors and recipes with the many cola syrups you can find on the market today. Here are a few tips and reviews on the best cola syrups for your SodaStream.

Each cola syrup will have different features or factors that you may be looking for, which can help you decide whether that syrup is worth trying or using long term. This can include price and ingredients, especially if you are looking for something all-natural. Above all else, you want something that tastes good and is good for your health.

Ingredients

Created to enhance the taste of your drinks, cola syrups typically are used pretty often, so it’s important to be aware of what the ingredients are in your syrup. The average person that buys a SodaStream is going to make these drinks regularly, so if you prefer natural or pure ingredients, you need to read the ingredients list of your syrup to make sure you are buying a product you can be comfortable ingesting each day. You will find many brands that include components you don’t want in your drink. Make sure to look for those brands that do use natural ingredients, which will taste just as good as those syrups that use less healthy options.

Cost

Besides health benefits, many people are looking to save some money by making soda at home. Besides the initial cost of the SodaStream machine, you also need to consider the cost of the cola syrup and extra flavorings you will want to create a tasty at home drink. Since there is a large variety of cola syrups on the market, you can usually find a few that are in a nominal price amount, but you will also find some that are very expensive, which you may want to save for special drinks or occasions. If you are truly into the convenience and cost-effectiveness of the at-home soda versions, also consider buying cola syrup in bulk to receive more savings.

Health Benefits

Carbonated drinks are often associated with health hazards that pose a threat due to their high amounts of calories and sugar that they contain. When you choose to make soda at home, you are in a better position to keep your drinks healthy by choosing cola syrups that are low in calories and sugar. By doing a little research, you can find several cola syrups that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. There are also some syrups that are free of artificial sweeteners, alcohol, HFCS, and allergens. And you can also easily check the number of calories in every serving.

Maintenance

As long as they are sealed, SodaStream syrups won’t need to be refrigerated. Just make sure to keep them in a cool and dry place for storage. Once you open the bottle, however, it will be restricted to the refrigerator.

Typically, you will get the best flavors from these syrups up until their date of expiration, which may only be about two or three months depending on the brand. In most cases, the syrup will keep its aroma and taste for up to a year, even after you open up the bottle.

The Best Cola Syrups for SodaStream

1. Monin Cola Syrup

Made with flavorings found from around the globe, the Monin Cola syrup includes authentic flavors that can be used in gourmet sauces, purees, and fruit smoothie mixes. You can also get more creative and mix up cocktails, floats, and granitas.

Creating that classic cola flavor that everyone loves, this gluten-free Non-GMO syrup comes in a 750 ml bottle. The Monin Cola Syrup is made with authentic Kola nut extract and pure cane sugar to bring out that true cola flavor. All you have to do is add soda water to create delicious classic soda shop cola.

Pros There is no caffeine in this soda

It is sweetened with sugar and is gluten-free

It has a great taste with no artificial ingredients or preservatives

Cons It is pretty expensive to drink regularly

When you add seltzer, it bubbles a lot

2. Pratt Standard True Kola Syrup

Using natural ingredients, the Pratt Standard True Kola Syrup is made with organic evaporated cane juice and whole ginger root, unlike the extracts that are usually found in commercial ginger beer. With this pre-prohibition style syrup, you can get that spicy ginger kick that you look for in drinks like a Moscow Mule.

When you mix this concentrated syrup with seltzer or club soda, you can create homemade ginger beer. With the recommended 1 to 4 ratio of ginger syrup to club soda, you can create a classic ginger ale. You can also use it to make classic cocktails or Shirley Temple. It can also be used instead of simple syrup in recipes that call for a pomegranate version of that cocktail.

Made with true Kola Syrup that is made from real Kola nuts, the Pratt Standard True Kola Syrup uses high-quality ingredients such as cassia, vanilla, and ginger, plus it is a natural source of caffeine. Since demerara sugar gives it a deep molasses taste, this Kola Syrup can be a great addition to soda and cocktails. This value size bottle will give you 30 drinks and has a shelf life of 12 months, although you do need to keep it refrigerated after opening it.

Pros It has a sharp ginger taste

This is a very usable syrup that works well with sparkling water

It works well as a marinade additive

Cons It isn’t as spicy as some people like their ginger ale

Some people need to sweeten it

3. Baar Cola Syrup

Formulated with 100 percent natural and pure cane sugar, the Baar Cola Syrup does not contain high fructose corn syrup. Great for making your own beverages, you also don’t have to worry about carbonation or caffeine.

Based on a traditional remedy that is typically used for nausea and stomach distress, this syrup helps to relieve simple digestive and stomach distress. Made from Kola Nut, Baar Cola Syrup also support the bladder and kidneys and does not contain sodium benzoate.

Pros It tastes a lot like Mexican Coke

This soda works well for an upset stomach

This is a great option if you don’t want soda with High Fructose Corn Syrup

Cons It contains caramel color

It’s too expensive for daily use

4. Classic Cane Sugar Cola Syrup

Created with all-natural ingredients including cane sugar, Classic Cane Sugar Cola Syrup is a 32-ounce economy-sized container of syrup that makes eight liters of soda and comes in a four-pack. Containing no artificial sweeteners or flavors, this syrup can be used with carbonating bottles and SodaStream soda makers.

With no high fructose corn syrup, Classic Cane Sugar Cola Syrup makes great-tasting soda that tastes like it was store-bought. If kept in a dry and cool place, it has a long shelf life.

Pros It makes great-tasting soda that taste like store-bought

It tastes a lot like coke

Cons There needs to be more than one flavor option

You should be able to buy it in smaller quantities

Tipplemans Barrel Aged Cola Syrup

This unique all-natural syrup is crafted by hand peeling oranges, lemons, and limes. Tipplemans Barrel Aged Cola Syrup is a combination of skins with vanilla beans, freshly ground spices, and natural cane sugar. Aged in Willett bourbon barrels, Tipplemans develops its unique flavor from the charred barrels, vanilla, and familiar flavor of original American cola.

Tippleman’s is a great addition to a cocktail creating great sodas and non-alcoholic drinks as well. When you use soda water along with the classic cola syrup along with some ice cream, you can create amazing floats. Available in a 13-ounce bottle, you can also mix it with an aged spirit such as bourbon or even to classic gin fizz.

Pros It tastes similar to Mexican Coke

The syrup has a great caramelized almost bitter flavor like the top of Crème Brulee

It is nicely spiced for exotic tiki drinks

Cons It is a little expensive

It isn’t as thick as some users expected

Using a SodaStream Machine can be fun and convenient with all the new flavors you can try out and create. When done right, this can be a cost-effective and healthier way to drink soda on a day to day basis.