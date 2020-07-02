Cold beverages dispensers are necessary to have at any and every event with lots of guests. They are also convenient for keeping in your refrigerator, in the room you sleep in, or your personal office space. They are most used at events with large groups of people for their drinking pleasure and ensure guests and more guests will keep returning to your events. Iced Cold beverages are just as much of a part of any event as food is. Why not make staying hydrated and cool and staying active and laughing in the sun throughout the entire the event easy and fun for you, your guests and your helpers who are responsible for keeping the containers filled? Cold beverage dispensers can be refilled quickly and easily and hassle free at busy parties, outside games, picnics, conventions, church groups, family and school reunions, pool parties or whatever the situation may be involving large groups and crowds of people.

It is also very useful to just put the container filled with water on the outside patio when your kids have friends over to play in the yard all day or when you are cutting grass all day. Ice is easily added and water, tea, fruit juice and hydrating sports drinks are easily refilled no matter how thirsty your guests are. Guests can serve themselves without forming long lines as they would with a bowl of ice and pouring water from a pitcher into their drinking cups. It reduces spills. All cold beverage dispensers are clear and visible, stylish and have a look of elegance to them. Some are made to look pretty and some are made to be functional without the look of elegance such as at baseball games. However they are all made to look very attractive.

See Also:

The dispensers offer your guests their favorite drinks in a very visually pleasant way. They all have well built have durable seals stopping them from leaking. Your guests can walk up and quickly put free flowing water, iced tea or fruit juice into disposable drinking cups placed on the side of the dispenser. There are multiple different cold beverage dispensers on the market today ranging from 1.5-5 gallons. Some are plastic and some are glass. The main objective and purpose of why the dispensers were created was to hold and contain the coldness of the ice for beverages and providing drinks to a large group of people as quickly and efficiently as possible. Here is a review of some of the best cold beverage dispensers on the market.

1. BirdRock

The BirdRock cold beverage dispenser has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on customer reviews on Amazon.com. It contains two ice chambers to keep drinking beverages cold until it needs to be refilled or for keeping the drink cold all day long. This would be perfect for sunny outdoor athletic events where the sun melts the ice quickly. One of the ice chambers is the center going down in the middle of the clear container. Ice is placed in the bottom chamber. It is safe and healthy to the environment; it is BPA free. The total size of the dispenser is 12.5 across and 25” in height. The BirdRock cold beverage dispenser are available in different sizes starting at 1.5 gallons. Previous customers who purchased the product says it is well sealed and well put together. No one ever had problems with it rusting or leaking anywhere. The parts were made so that the dispenser can be taken apart very easy for easy cleaning. Cleaning is easy because of the wide jar lid making it easy to put your hand in the dispenser for easy and thorough cleaning.

Two ice chambers,one going in the center and one from the bottom

BPA free

12.5 X 25 5 gallons

Variety of sizes

Tightly sealed to prevent leaks

Stainless steal

Tightly fitted spigot

Easy to take a part after use

2. Style Setter

The Style Setter Beverage Dispenser main selling point is that is very thick crystal glass container. It looks like a mason jar or two mason jars put together somehow. It holds 3 gallons of water, tea, fruit punch or any beverage of your choice; or you can get multiple dispensers for your next event and fill each one with different beverages. The lid is chrome and is very air tight fitting and leaking is nearly impossible. You may be able to put soda or champagne in it without it going flat. However, they do say the lid has a very wide opening for pouring drinks into the container. The wide lid could make any soda or any champagne beverage go flat. The air tight lid and the very thick crystal glass jar keeps beverages cold for a long time.

Very thick crystalline glass

13.1 X 13.1 X 20

Holds 3 gallons

Lead free

Comes with stand

Wide opening

Chrome top

Airtight leakproof lid

Non-drip spigot

3. Redfern

This dispenser is advertised to be used for parties and picnics and other events entertaining large crowds of people. It seems the people who purchased the product liked it for their personal use as well as for event use. The customer satisfaction was the highest when they used it for personal use. Satisfied customers who purchased the product for personal use said they used it to put in their room or they keep it in their refrigerator. The Gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser has a cylinder to put ice in that fits in the center of the jar. The cylinder is made of stainless steel that insulates the ice that is put into it. Many people really likes the dispensers with the cylinder in the center for fruit punches, tea, Gatorade and other fruit drinks because it does not water down and dilute the drink. It holds up to one gallon of water or tea or any cold drink. The lid on the dispenser is wide and easy to put fruit into the beverage going into the container. This beverage dispenser does warn against putting any hot beverages in it. All glass dispensers are not made for hot beverages because it will crack the glass. Beverage dispensers are mainly made for cold beverages. The dispensers are made to contain ice in some way. The product is made from a lead free mason jar, has a wide jar lid top and a 18/8 stainless steel spigot. The spigot is 100% leak proof and durable glass is shatter proof.

Holds one gallon of beverages

Can be stored in refrigerator

Mason jar

Wide jar lid top

Cylinder for ice

18/8 stainless steel spigot

Leak proof and shatter proof

Lead free

Not made for hot drinks

Advertised for event use

Manufactured by Fine Dine

4. FineDine

The obvious feature that separates this beverage dispenser from the others and makes it stand out is the Victorian style design. It is a hexagon shape has a glassy frosty cracked ice look to it. It looks like miniature mirrors all combined together giving this dispenser a very unique one of a kind look. The product is as functional and easy to use as it is beautiful. The glass is very thick heavy and durable. The seal around the lid is a rubber sucked silicone ring keeping the beverage inside really cold for a very long time. It holds 2.5 gallons of water and only comes in one size. This dispenser was created and put together for its beauty and ease of using. The spigot is totally leak proof and tightly sealed while also moving very easily and very freely. You can easily put your hand in the opened top part of it for fast and easy cleaning. Customers said the customer service for this product was excellent.