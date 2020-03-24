It has become quite well known that drinking sugar-laden beverages is bad for your teeth as well as your overall health. In fact, the consumption of beverages that are sweetened with sugar, such as soda pop or sweetened juice, has been linked to an increased chance in developing heart disease as well as serious metabolic disorders, such as type 2 diabetes. Despite this link between disease and sugary drinks, many people continue to drink these types of beverages.

One reason sugary drinks continue to be so popular is, in part, due to the carbonation. However, anyone wanting to live a healthier lifestyle will usually try his or her best to avoid soda and other carbonated drinks that are filled with sugar, and they will avoid giving juice to their children. Of course, it is not just the sugar that is important to avoid. For instance, many carbonated drinks contain preservatives that can be harmful to your overall health.

Fortunately, the FIZZpod soda maker from Drinkpod allows you to enjoy a carbonated drink that is packed with flavor and nutrition, making it that much easier to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. To make it even better, you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home or take the bottle with you while you are on the go.

For instance, FIZZpod enables you to create a variety of healthy drinks that are packed with natural flavor. Additionally, as there are times when you just want something fun to drink without the worry of consuming potentially harmful ingredients, this soda maker helps keep you hydrated in a healthy manner because you can control which ingredients go into your beverages.

See Also:

Variety of Beverages

One of the best features of this soda maker is that it allows you to create an extensive number of delicious drinks. For instance, you can make anything from carbonated juices and tea to coffee and alcoholic drinks. In fact, you can add an extra bit of bubbly to your favorite wine or even re-fizz your flat beer or champagne.

Moreover, the term “soda” reflects the idea of a soda fountain, which produces a carbonated drink. It does not reflect the maker’s ability to only make soda pop or cola drinks. For people who simply want carbonation added to water, all you have to do is fill the soda maker with purified water, and it will provide you with crisp sparkling water ready for a wedge of lemon, lime, or orange. Of course, kiwi wedges, strawberry, and cucumber make for a light, bubbly drink capable of cheering up any dreary afternoon.

Safe to Use

The FIZZpod soda maker comes with three bottles comprised of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic. This is important to note because PET plastic does not contain potentially harmful chemicals, such as bisphenol A (BPA) or phthalates. As such, you do not need to worry about the bottles leaching any harmful chemicals into your beverages.

Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of PET plastic in conjunction with foods and beverages. This means that it is safe for the bottles to come into contact with your beverages. Even if you place the bottle in the refrigerator to be stored over the course of several days, the plastic remains safe and will not taint your drink. Finally, you can wash them in the dishwasher, and they will remain safe for all of your drinks.

Efficient

One of the coolest aspects of this soda maker is that the ingenious designers at Drinkpod included the capability of air charging. This means that you do not need to hassle with wires on your counter top, and you do not have to maneuver around a tangle of wires as you prepare your drinks. For additional convenience, this soda maker uses 60-liter CO2 cylinders. Because they are a standard size, the CO2 cylinders can be purchased in a variety of stores as well as online.

Finally, the efficient design of this soda maker allows you to save up to 40 percent more CO2 as compared to other soda makers on the market. Obviously, your supply costs for making drinks will be lower than what you would pay if you used some other soda maker, but the primary advantage is that you get superior levels of carbonation in your drinks while using less CO2. This makes your CO2 bottles last longer and allows you to make even more bottles of your favorite drinks.

Superior Technology

The FIZZpod soda maker also features a patented infuser technology. This technology is comprised of a gas-relief system that works seamlessly with a split-injection pipe. This quality design means that you can be sure that no matter the kind of carbonated drink you create, this soda maker will deliver.

Additionally, if you enjoy a bit a fruit or even vegetables in your drink, you can do so without any worries. Many times, such thick ingredients would clog the nozzles. However, the soda maker is fitted with two auto-relief valves that ensure the nozzles do not suffer from any blockages.

Style and Durability

In terms of style, you can choose between a black, silver, or white finish. These options ensure you have the ability to purchase the soda maker that best matches your home’s decor. Additionally, at just 15 inches in height and 2.5 inches in diameter, the slim design of this soda maker will not take up any undue counter space, making it easy for you to add to your kitchen.

In terms of durability, the carbonator has passed ultrasonic tests as well as blast tests. Consequently, this soda maker will last for years to come. Additionally, though extremely durable, this soda maker is lightweight, making it easy to use. Moreover, due to the carbonator’s cylindrical screw design, you can quickly attach or remove the bottles with ease.

What You Get With Your Purchase

Other than fresh fruit or vegetables, the FIZZpod soda maker comes with everything you need to get started making your soon-to-be-favorite carbonated drinks.

one fizz infuser

one carbonator cap

three PET bottles

three caps

one fizzy drink machine

manual

Additionally, each bottle holds a whopping 33.8 fluid ounces, which means you can easily share your creations with others with the worry of running out. Conversely, you can make enough of your favorite drink for you to enjoy over a few days, or you can infuse purified water with carbonation and stay hydrated over a quart of carbonated spritzer.

Finally, if you would like to purchase more bottles, you can order them directly from Drinkpod.

Key features

available in three colors

dishwasher safe

CO2 cylinders are charged with 60 liters of gas

patented technology

one-year warranty

air-charging capability

Considerations

Although the FIZZpod uses standard CO2 cylinders and is compatible with all North American brands, you will need to purchase a 60-liter, 14.5-ounce CO2 carbonator cartridge separately.