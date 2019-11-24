Carbon dioxide is the gas used by drink makers to create carbonated soft drinks. Simply put, without carbon dioxide, carbonated drinks would be flat because they would have no fizz. Sparkel, however, is a carbonation beverage system that injects carbon dioxide directly into any liquid. With as little effort as it takes to slip a bottle beneath a spigot, anyone can infuse deliciously flavored waters and non-carbonated drinks with bubbles. The result is that home users can easily add a bubbly bite to water and juice. Moreover, the infusing system adds no extra calories and requires no special expertise to create a wide array of carbonated drinks.

Why Sparkel?

Many people love the taste of sparkling water, but they do not like the associated cost. Additionally, many families have children who might love sparkling juice as a healthier alternative to soda. Finally, sparkling water offers people wanting to lose weight a healthy alternative to calorie-laden drinks, and home users no longer have to worry about chemicals or artificial sweeteners in their drinks.

For these people, Sparkel offers a convenient ability to add carbon dioxide to any drink, freeing them from having to pay extra for the simple pleasure of enjoying a carbonated beverage. Additionally, it provides the entire family access to a wider variety of soft drinks than is typically available at local grocery stores.

How it works: three easy steps

1. Familiarize yourself with your new appliance

The Sparkel system is approximately the size of a personal-use coffee maker, so it fits easily on any counter top without making your kitchen feel cramped. Additionally, it is an attractive appliance with black and silver accents offset by a glistening white platform. The user interface consists of five intuitive control buttons and a spigot handle.

2. Set your carbonation level

The control panel allows you to select the level of carbonation that you prefer. This is one of the key features of the Sparkel carbonation system in that it allows different family members to customize their soft drinks according to their tastes. Specifically, users can choose from among the following levels of carbonation.

light

bubbly

bold

serious bubbles

extra bold for infused drinks

The important thing to note here is that Sparkel offers five different carbonation settings. The light setting allows for a hint of bubbles. However, when you add fruit to water carbonated at the extra-bold setting, the extra bubbles infuse the drink with the flavor and help carry the aroma to your nose. Consequently, your new drink creation tickles the olfactory senses as much as it does your taste buds.

3. Insert the drink container

To make your favorite carbonated drink, all you have to do is insert the accompanying glass container onto the spigot platform. With the glass container in place, lower the the spigot handle. Doing so will compress the carbon-dioxide nozzle into the glass container and begin the carbonation process.

Once it is complete, all you need to do is simply lift the handle, remove the container, and pour. You will be delighted–and slightly amazed–at just how carbonated the drinks are and how light and refreshing the flavor is.

Variety of recipes

Of course, you can enjoy carbonated water by adding water straight from the tap or poured from a bottle. In either instance, all you need to do is add a slice of lemon for a delicious lemon spritzer.

That said, plain water often has a variety of minerals in it. Because carbonation often enhances the flavors of these minerals, plain water will take on the taste of bubbly mineral water, something manufacturers sell at a premium price.

Many people, however, enjoy the different flavors that you can add to your Sparkel creations. To add flavors, all you have to do is consult the Sparkel idea center for a variety of resort-style recipes. For instance, you can quarter fresh strawberries and include them in your water. For the best effect, you can squeeze just a hint of strawberry juice right from a berry. The carbonation will instantly diffuse this juice throughout the water, emboldening it with flavor. Finally, a touch of kiwi can balance the drink with a hint of tartness.

Other recipes include the following:

fresh cucumber: light, airy, and works well with light or bold bubbles

mint: fresh and bold that carries a calming aroma

tea with a hint of peach and ginger: one of the most popular drinks that goes well

with light or bold bubbles

Cocktails

Of course, Sparkel works wonders on soft drinks, but it can also provide an extra kick to cocktails for Friday or Saturday nights of relaxation. For instance, you can sip lemon and vodka and mix it better than your local bartender. Additionally, for Sunday brunches, you can enjoy a mimosa in the traditional orange flavor, or you can mix it up by using grapefruit.

Finally, Sparkel helps you become a master drink maker by providing recipes for juices, spritzers, and teas.

Accessories

The Sparkel system comes with a beverage glass, but you can order additional ones to keep in the refrigerator. Of course, it is recommended that you stock up on additional carbonation packets for that last-minute spritzer that you can share with friends or company.

Maintenance

Any drink-making appliance at a store or restaurant requires a lot of serious maintenance. Filters, for instance, need to be removed, and the rubber seals need to be removed, washed, and dried. The Sparkel system, however, is as easy to clean as any coffee maker. For instance, all you have to do is wipe the outside with a rag to keep it clean. You can also run hot water through it to keep the nozzle clean. In terms of the drink platform, all you have to do is lift the grid and wipe the basin with warm water. Maintenance is so easy that you barely notice moving it on the counter.

Options

It would be a strange thing if you could only order the Sparkel in black. After all, a drink maker that makes so many bubbly drinks looks equally amazing in the following available colors.

white

black

silver

pink

seafoam

metallic blue

metallic red

Money-saving subscription

Modern life can be busy. To help people with hectic schedules, Sparkel offers a convenient subscription service that ensures you never run out of carbonation packs. Subscriptions deliver additional carbonation packs to your door every month, or you can opt for deliveries every two or three months. This subscription service helps automate your drink making, allowing you to relax or lose weight by using an extremely low-calorie drink and never having to worry about running out.

