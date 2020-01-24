The Best Faucet Water Filters – Buyer’s Guide

An inexpensive way to have clean drinking water, faucet water filters greatly improve your family’s health. Easy to install, faucet water filters remove contaminants that are found in your water and helps you to save money since you don’t have to buy bottled water anymore. Filtering out contaminants like chemicals and minerals, these filters are easy to maintain besides replacing the filter cartridge every three months. Here are a few tips and reviews to help you find the best faucet water filter for your home.

How Does a Faucet Water Filter Work?

Pretty much all faucet water filters will work the same way. Using different layers to remove contaminants, faucet water filters work quickly passing water through a filter screen made of either woven or non-woven mesh that blocks larger contaminants. This layer removes dirt, debris, sand, and rust particles.

Once it’s through the screen, the water will reach the second layer that is typically a thick block of compressed activated carbon. This is a very porous substance that attracts contaminants to its surface and enters the pores of the activated carbon. Here the contaminants stay trapped making your water safer to drink.

The longer water stays in the carbon filter, the more contaminants will be blocked. This is why water often flows slowly through the filter, it allows the water to spend a lot of time in contact with the carbon filter. Once it has exited the carbon filter, the water will reach the faucet clean and healthy enough to drink.

How Are Faucet Water Filters Better Than Other Water Filters

Faucet-Mounted Water Filter Not only do they give you easy installation, but a faucet water filter is also a good choice for cooking and drinking water. All you have to do is unscrew the aerator from the faucet’s tip and then screw on the filter. They also let you switch between filtered and unfiltered water. Just keep in mind that they will slow down your water flow and they don’t fit on all faucet types.

Countertop Water Filter Another easy to install filter, countertop water filters go onto the faucet like a faucet-mounted water filter. The difference is that the countertop water filter allows you to filter big quantities of water and not have to modify your plumbing. They are also less likely to clog than a pitcher filter, however, they do clutter up your countertop and don’t fit all faucet types.

Undersink Water Filter Also able to filter a lot of water, an undersink water filter won’t clutter the counter, but they do take up important space under the sink in your cabinet. Depending on the model, they can require modifications by a professional plumber that may need to drill a hole through the countertop or sink for the dispenser.

Reverse Osmosis Water Filter With a reverse osmosis water filter, you are using standard household water pressure and forcing water through a semipermeable membrane before sending it through filters. These filters can take out a wide variety of contaminants that include dissolved solids. These filters are also very slow, use up cabinet space, and create up to five gallons of wastewater for each gallon they filter. They also need to be sanitized with bleach regularly and the filters and membrane also need periodic replacement.

Considerations When Buying a Faucet Water Filter

Water Quality Before buying a water filter system, you need to understand what your water quality is in your home. This allows you to buy a faucet water filter that will get rid of the contaminants that are in your water. For example, if you know you have hard water, you will want to make sure you have a filter that will get rid of contaminants found in hard water instead of buying a water filter that only works on soft tap water.

Porousness Referring to the tiny holes in the filter, you will want to know the size of these holes whose main job it is to block contaminants when water flows through. Some models have very small holes that slow down the filtration process. If a good flow rate is important to you, make sure you find a faucet filter that has a good balance of flow rate and porous holes.

Filter Change Sensor Known as low-maintenance products, faucet water filters do have one thing that needs to be changed out regularly. The filter. This will need to be replaced regularly to ensure that you have clean water at all times. So that you can easily know when the filter needs to be changed, a filter change sensor can be pretty handy. There are some faucet water filters that will tell you when it’s getting time to change the senor while others will only tell you when the filter needs to be changed immediately. If you choose a faucet water filter without this feature, you will have to mark down every filter change so you can keep track.

Filter Lifespan If you find a faucet water filter will filters that last a long time, you will need to change them less frequently. It can be annoying to have to change a filter each month, so look for one that lasts at least three months or longer between changes.

360-degree Swivel Find a faucet water filter that has some swivel to it, which can help a lot when you do the dishes. There are some that do not have any swivel, which can be an inconvenience when you are trying to clean trays and larger pots.

Different Finishes If you are concerned about getting a faucet water filter that matches your kitchen’s décor, then you need to pay attention to the finish on your water filter. Try to find the same finish that you have on your other fixtures and appliances so that your faucet will right into your kitchen’s design.

Best Faucet Water Filter – Reviews

1. Brita Faucet Water Filter System

Perfect for any type of household, the Brita Faucet Water Filter System not only looks great, but it can eliminate contaminants from your water to produce clean and crisp drinking water. With a stylish finish, the Brita Faucet Water Filter System will complement any kitchen décor when you install it into your kitchen sink. This is an adaptable filtration system that lets you control the amount of filtered water that you use in your home.

Even though it has a compact size, the advanced filter cartridges allow you to clean up to 100 gallons of water. Think about all the money you will save when you no longer have to use bottled drinking water because if you think about it, that same amount of water equals 750 standard water bottles. Using the Brita Faucet Water Filter system is definitely a cost-saving option that is better for the environment.

Using a unique filter monitoring system, the Brita system allows you to easily see the filter’s status and notify you when you need to replace the filter. This adaptable system lets you choose between regular and filtered water by just adjusting the knob that way you can use regular water to wash dishes but filtered water to drink and cook with. By allowing you to control how much filtered water is used in your house, you can increase the lifespan of the filter.

Pros It is easy to install using a one-click system

The system comes with a filter change reminder

You can switch between regular and filtered water

Cons The filters only last a few months

2. PUR PUR-0A1

Featuring an attractive exterior and a stainless-steel finish, the PUR PUR 0A1 allows you to easily enjoy fresh-tasting water each and every day. With all the harmful contaminants that can enter your water supply through an old plumbing system, using the PUR 0A1 can be a great way to make your water healthier and taste better. Using MAXION filter technology, the PUR 0A1 can reduce contaminants by a large margin.

Specifically designed by PUR, MAXION Filter Technology gives you a high-quality filtration performance using innovative techniques. Through ion exchange and activated carbon, the PUR 0A1 faucet filters are certified to get rid of more contaminants than its competitors. This allows you to enjoy crisp, clean, and healthier water right from your faucet.

Certified to reduce chlorine, disinfectant by-products, pharmaceuticals, some pesticides, lead, industrial pollutants, and mercury, PUR 0A1 filters water over natural minerals to provide a high-quality standard as well as great taste. Every filter claims to reduce more than 70 contaminants while providing up to 100 gallons of filtered water.

The electronic filter indicator shows you the filter status, so you know when to replace the filter allowing you to consume clean and safe drinking water. The PUR 0A1 also installs easily requiring no tools. Plus, the filter is also easy to replace.

Pros It uses filter technology that gets rid of all contaminants

The electronic filter indicator is helpful to know when to change the filter

It is super easy to mount onto your faucet

Cons It is not very large and made of plastic

Size is not reasonably large

The filter adapter doesn’t work on every faucet

3. Culligan FM-25

Designed to give you clean cooking and drinking water, the Culligan FM-25 is a highly-rated filter on the market that is perfect for those on a limited budget. This faucet filter includes a replacement filter cartridge in the purchase package that helps to ensure secure and safe drinking water for your family.

Using carbon filter cartridges, the Culligan FM-25 is created with a capacity of up to 200 gallons of water. Keep in mind that this double the typical 100 gallons that most of its competitors will filter. With good care and maintenance, one filter should last you up to six months.

The included control tab on the Culligan FM-25 allows you to switch back and forth from regular to filtered water, which can also help to extend the lifespan of the filter. With an easy installation method, this faucet filter saves you the hassle of technical issues, plus its compact design saves you space and works well with any kitchen set up.

Pros You get an extra replacement filter cartridge with the filter

It is more durable and has a longer lifespan than its competitors

It can filter double the amount of water than other filters can

Cons It does not have a replacement indicator

This faucet filter has a slow-flowing rate

4. DuPont WFFM350XCH

This very affordable faucet filter choice comes with lots of features and high-quality. The DuPont WFFM350XCH is tested against the NSF 53 and 42 making it perfect for those that want to filter water that is contaminated with a high ratio of chlorine. The DuPont features a plastic exterior and a white and chrome finish that isn’t overly impressive, but definitely serviceable.

The anti-microbial system inside the DuPont helps to prevent the growth of germs inside its cartridge as it is used. You get tape and two connectors with the installation tools making installation simple with an easy to mount process that only needs basic skills. The required NSF certified filters will both purify chlorine from the water and remove heavy metals like lead and mercury to improve the quality and taste of the water.

With a capacity of 100 gallons of water, you will find yourself replacing the filter on the DuPont in about two to three months for a cost of about $15. If you purchase the 200-gallon version, you won’t find yourself replacing it for about six months.

Pros A very affordably priced faucet filter

It is NSF certified and protects from VOC’s, chlorine, and lead

It is vertically mounted and requires a bit of an installation process

Cons It does not have a replacement indicator

There are chances of it leaking

5. iSpring DF2-CHR

Featuring a stable filtration system, the iSpring DF2-CHR is known for its unmatched contaminant removal process. This top-quality filter efficiently removes atrazine, mercury, cysts, germs, lead, and chlorine. It is also super easy to install mounting onto your kitchen faucet in about a minute allowing you to quickly enjoy great, clean tasting water for coffee or your evening meal.

One of the best filters with the longest-lasting filters, the iSpring can filter up to 500 gallons before you need to replace the filter. Not only does that help you save money on all those bottles of water you were previously using, but it also helps to protect the environment by replacing more than 1000 water bottles from the earth. This innovative filtration technology also has a fast flow rate of 1.5 GPM

Pros It has a fast water flow

The filter has a really long filtration of 500 gallons

It is easy to install and has a stable filtration process

Cons There is a slight chlorine taste to the water

The winner of the best faucet water filter is the Brita Faucet Water Filter System. Not only does it look great, but it is perfect for any type of household eliminating contaminants from your water to produce clean and crisp drinking water. It has a stylish finish that complements any kitchen décor when you install it into your kitchen sink and has an adaptable filtration system that lets you control the amount of filtered water that you use in your home.

Even though it has a compact size, the advanced filter cartridges allow you to clean up to 100 gallons of water. Using a unique filter monitoring system, the Brita system allows you to easily see the filter’s status and notify you when you need to replace the filter. The definite winner of the best faucet water filter is the Brita Faucet Water Filter System hands down.