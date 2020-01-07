The Best Pressurized Beer Growlers – Unbiased Reviews

Beer connoisseurs use pressurized beer growlers to transport and store their brews to and from breweries, but they’re catching on for home use as well. Growlers come in dozens of styles, shapes, colors, sizes, materials, and designs. While this is useful, it also complicates shopping for one.

We understand how important it is to get a functional and durable beer growler that performs as you need it to, and this is why we did the research for you. We rounded up and reviewed the top three pressurized beer growlers below. You can compare them side by side. Additionally, we put together a comprehensive buyer’s guide that outlines everything you need to know about picking out the perfect growler.

Beer Growler – Buyer’s Guide

When you start shopping for your new beer growler, there are a few key features you want to make sure it has. The more features your growler has, the more convenient it will be for you to use. First, you have to understand how they work. Then we’ll dive into key features.

Beer growlers are containment systems for beer. They utilize CO2 pressure to carbonate your beer while sealing it in. You can set whatever carbonation pressure you want for your beer through a pressure dial. The correct pressure can enhance your beverage’s taste and keep it from tasting flat.

Normally, when you open a beer, it’ll go flat within a matter of hours and not taste as good. The right beer growler with the correct settings can keep your beer ready to go from the tap for months at a time. They can keep your beer chilled for over 24 hours at a time, and this allows you to transport your beverages almost anywhere.

Important Criteria to Consider with Your Pressurized Beer Growler

Capacity – Beer growlers come in different sizes, and the size you choose depends on your use. If you’re going to use your growler for you, you don’t necessarily need a huge one. If you plan to use it to showcase your brew, it may be a good idea to invest in a larger one.

– Beer growlers come in different sizes, and the size you choose depends on your use. If you’re going to use your growler for you, you don’t necessarily need a huge one. If you plan to use it to showcase your brew, it may be a good idea to invest in a larger one. Ease of Cleaning – Some beer growlers can be very difficult and time-consuming to clean. You should look for a system that makes cleaning every part of it a relatively straightforward and easy process. The last thing you want is mold to grow and change your beer’s flavor profile. This could also be dangerous for anyone who should drink it.

– Some beer growlers can be very difficult and time-consuming to clean. You should look for a system that makes cleaning every part of it a relatively straightforward and easy process. The last thing you want is mold to grow and change your beer’s flavor profile. This could also be dangerous for anyone who should drink it. Ergonomics – Your growler’s design should encourage comfortable and easy use every time you fill them. Consider the handles that can make pouring easier, the tap, and overall shape. A tap is an excellent feature that allows you to get the beer out without opening it every time, and look at the removable pieces to see how easy it’ll be to store.

– Your growler’s design should encourage comfortable and easy use every time you fill them. Consider the handles that can make pouring easier, the tap, and overall shape. A tap is an excellent feature that allows you to get the beer out without opening it every time, and look at the removable pieces to see how easy it’ll be to store. Insulation – How long will your growler keep your beverages cold and tasting good? The insulation will decide this. The best growlers have double-walled vacuum insulation because this locks the cold or heat in for 24 hours and up.

– How long will your growler keep your beverages cold and tasting good? The insulation will decide this. The best growlers have double-walled vacuum insulation because this locks the cold or heat in for 24 hours and up. Lid – It can be extremely frustrating to fill your growler and transport it your destination only to find it leaked during transport. Your lid will play a big part in how secure your brew is. Look for lids that fit tightly to the container, and you want them to be resistant to leaks. This can keep the carbonation locked into the growler.

– It can be extremely frustrating to fill your growler and transport it your destination only to find it leaked during transport. Your lid will play a big part in how secure your brew is. Look for lids that fit tightly to the container, and you want them to be resistant to leaks. This can keep the carbonation locked into the growler. Material – Beer growlers come in several different materials, and most manufacturers choose these materials for their durability. You want to pick a growler that won’t rust with continuous contact with liquid. Additionally, you don’t want to take a chance of the material leaching into your beer and changing the flavor.

The Top Three Pressurized Beer Growlers – Reviews

1. GrowlerWerks Stainless Steel uKeg Carbonated Growler

This beer growler comes in copper, stainless steel, or black chrome for a stylish and sleek look, and it automatically regulates the pressure to keep your beer optimally carbonated. This is a double-walled growler that has a pressure gauge that makes it easy to read it at a glance.

The tap handle is interchangeable, and this allows you to represent your favorite beer or brewer. The sight glass shows you how much beer is left, and the dispenser tap locks between uses. Additionally, the tap allows you to get your beer whenever you like without opening the growler each time.

When you use this growler, it uses food-grade CO2 cartridges to keep your beer tasting great, and it’ll keep your beer for weeks at a time. You can adjust the carbonation level with a twist of the top, and this is a very portable design that allows you to easily take it with you whenever you like.

Pros Has a double-walled design

Comes in three sleek colors with a timeless design

Automatically regulates the pressure for optimal carbonation

Cons Can take a while to clean between uses

Tap handle is plastic and less durable than the rest of the setup

CO2 chargers are finicky and have a learning curve

2. Lamtor G005-2L 64 Ounce Mini Keg Pressurized Growler

You get the choice of two different sizes with this beer growler ranging from two liters to 3.6 gallons. It’s lightweight, has carrying handles, and resembles a miniature keg for an eye-catching piece.

The growler comes made out of 304 stainless steel for maximum durability. Additionally, the stainless steel design effectively preserves the aroma and flavors of your beer when you store it. There is a vacuum pressure with this growler that keeps your beer looking and tasting fantastic.

The tap is durable, and the tap allows you to get your beer out without opening up the entire keg. There is a pressure gauge on the top of the growler that will enable you to see the internal pressure and adjust it quickly and easily. The wider top makes this growler easier to clean, and it has a very stable base attached to it that allows you to set it on almost any surface without a problem.

Pros Designed to look like a miniature keg

Made out of an extremely durable and sleek 304 stainless steel

Available in two different sizes with a streamline design

Cons Is a more expensive option for the size

Tap handle is large and awkward

Can be difficult to get the correct pressure

3. TrailKeg Half Gallon – Stainless Steel Growler for Beer

Featuring a double-walled vacuum-sealed design, TrailKeg’s beer growler can keep your spirits perfectly carbonated for weeks. It can keep your beer icy cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 12. The tap on this beer growler is stainless steel for maximum durability.

You’ll get a dual-stage CO2 regulator to give you smooth and consistent pressure from the first drink to the last. You can remove both the CO2 regulator and the tap for easy transport and storage. This growler works for coffee, home brewing operations, cocktails, and much more without a problem.

If you want to take this growler with you, it has a stainless steel handle for easy carrying capacity, and the wide base makes it stable and sturdy when you put it down. It comes with stainless steel or black finish, and each growler holds up to 64 ounces of your favorite brew. You get two CO2 cartridges when you order, and each beer growler has a one-year warranty against defects or damage.

Pros Has a sleek and durable stainless steel design with two finishes

Can remove the tap and pressure gauge for transport or storage

Has a slim stainless steel carrying handle

Cons Tap may drip after using it

Can be difficult to clean between uses

CO2 is finicky

The Verdict

Our pick for the best pressurized beer growler is the GrowlerWerks Stainless Steel uKeg Carbonated Growler because it automatically works to regulate the pressure to keep your beverages tasting great. It has three finish options and a timeless design that fits into any home or man cave.

We liked that you could easily swap out the tap handle to represent your favorite brewery or beer, and the tap locks to prevent spilling during transport. Finally, you can tell when your growler needs a refill by looking in the sight glass, and this adds a layer of convenience to this pressurized beer growler.