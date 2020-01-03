Everyone wants to have clean drinking water, but this may not be possible with the water quality in some areas. However, buying and using a water filter pitcher ensures you’ll have clean drinking water any time you want it.

With so many options available, it can be very difficult to pick out the best one. There are so many things you have to consider, and it can be very confusing. However, we’ve put together a comprehensive buyer’s guide to help you through the decision process. We also outlined four excellent water filter pitchers, and you can compare them side by side below.

Why You Should Buy a Water Filter Pitcher

Finding an economical way to purify your drinking water is essential. Using these pitchers comes with many benefits, and we’ve put together a short list to outline who should buy a water filter pitcher and why.

You spend too much money on bottled water each year. A filtering pitcher can save you hundreds.

There are children in the house that you want to protect from harmful contaminants.

You plan to improve your health by adding more water to your diet.

You want to save space. Storing large bottles of mineral water isn’t practical, especially if you live in a smaller home or have a larger family.

See Also:

Water Filter Pitcher Buying Considerations

Since each manufacturer has different features and standards. You want to use a set of questions to narrow your options down. This way, there will be no doubt in your mind that you’re buying the best pitcher for your lifestyle.

1. How Large is Your Household?

Different water filters can effectively purify different water quantities. Larger families may want to have a larger pitcher on hand, so they’re not constantly refilling it. Smaller families or individuals can get away with smaller pitchers.

2. What’s in Your Tap Water?

What contaminants do you want your filter pitcher to remove? Some work better for removing pharmaceuticals, and some work better to remove everyday contaminants like lead or chlorine. Look and see what’s in your water before you make your decision.

3. Who is Going to Use the Water Pitcher?

When they’re empty, water pitchers can be quite heavy. Imagine adding water. The weight increases significantly. If you have older people or younger children in the home, they could struggle with lifting it. You don’t want anyone to hurt themselves or accidentally drop the pitcher, so keep the weight in mind.

Water Filter Pitcher Key Features

Although all water filter pitchers have the same goal of purifying water, they do it differently. Each one has different key features, and you want yours to have:

Filter Change Reminder

Eventually, you’ll have to change your pitcher’s filter. Many of them require a new filter at least every two months. If your pitcher has an indicator light or sticker, you’ll have an easier time remembering it and keeping on schedule.

Filter Speed

Take a look and see how quickly your pitcher filters the water when you fill it. If your unit has one filter, it’s going to work much slower than a unit with a dual filtration system. You don’t want to buy one and find out you’re stuck waiting for water.

Pitcher Material

Most pitchers come made out of plastic, but some are glass. Glass is obviously more fragile. If you choose a plastic pitcher, make sure that it comes rated as being BPA-free. This rating ensures that nothing leaches into your water from the pitcher itself.

Capacity to Remove Contaminants

How effective is your pitcher at removing contaminants? Double-check when you’re comparing pitchers and see what each one can remove. Some only remove two or three things, and other pitchers can remove a host of contaminants down to tiny micron sizes. The more they remove, the better off you are because your water will be healthier.

Number of Filters

You can find single, double, and triple filter systems. You’ll most likely pay more for the dual or triple filter systems, but they work faster than the single filter. Decide what is more important, and base your buying decision on that criteria.

The Top Four Filter Water Pitchers

1. Aquagear Water Filter Pitcher

This water filter is made in the United States. It’s 100% BPA-free, 100% recyclable, 100% vegan, and it uses food-grade materials approved by the FDA to ensure they’re healthy. The filter exceeds NSF Standards 42 and 53. These standards outline containment reduction requirements for filters for copper and lead.

You’ll get triple capacity filters that produce up to 150 gallons of water each. In turn, the filters last up to three and four times longer than filters made by their competitors. This can save you money each time you have to change them. Additionally, this system effectively removes lead, fluoride, mercury, chromium six, chlorine, and chloramines.

The water passes through two-micron pores and five stages before it makes it to your glass. It allows healthy trace minerals to make it through the filter, and this makes everything healthier overall. The system has a lifetime guarantee, and Aquagear will replace the pitcher if it should break. Additionally, you get same-day customer support when you purchase this item, and the support continues over the life of your filter.

The system has a streamlined and sleek design that can easily fit into your refrigerator. The pitcher itself is clear with the filter system in the middle, and this allows you to see where your water levels are. You’ll never run out of water with this system, and the pitcher will last for years.

Pros Removes a host of harmful contaminants from your water

Filter cartridges last longer than other brands

Has a sleek and slender design

Cons The filtration system is slow, and you have to wait for it to fill

There is no reminder system to tell you to change the filter

2. Brita Everyday Pitcher

Brita’s water pitcher is a very large and clear model that is easy to refill and pour. The clear design makes it easy to see when you’re running low on water, and you can quickly refill it so you don’t run out. The larger size makes it great for bigger families who use a lot of water.

This setup uses BPA-free plastic, and this creates a healthier pitcher. When you filter water through this pitcher, it reduces the taste and smell of chlorine, mercury, copper, and cadmium. It may not strip them out completely, but it’ll significantly reduce the levels you have in your drinking water.

A single water filter from Brita can eliminate around 300 16.9-ounce water bottles, and this dramatically reduces the amount of plastic that ends up in the landfill. You have to change your Brita filter every 40 gallons to keep it functioning at peak performance. For the average family, this is roughly every two months.

The pitcher comes with a helpful status indicator light that lets you know exactly when it’s time to swap out your filters. The filters last 2.5 times longer than other filter systems, and this can save you money over time. Every pitcher gives you 10 cups of water between fills. Finally, it has a sleek design that fits in smaller refrigerators without taking up too much space.

Pros Comes with a filter indicator

Every filter lasts around two months

Has a compact and slender design

Cons Have to remove the entire lid to fill the pitcher

Can be difficult to position the filter

3. PUR CR1100CV 11-Cup Classic Water Pitcher

This large water pitcher holds 11 cups per fill, and it fits seamlessly into your refrigerator for easy access whenever you want it. You’ll get an indicator light that lets you know when it’s time to change the filters. As long as you follow this recommendation, your pitcher will work at top levels to remove the contaminants.

Over a month or two of use, this pitcher can easily give you up to 40 gallons of filtered water. Currently, this pitcher can remove over 70 different contaminants from your water, and this includes chlorine and lead. The filters contain activated carbon and ion exchange to trap contaminants. Additionally, using this pitcher can save you up to $1,000 per year.

PUR has over 30 years of experience designing water pitchers and filter systems, and this ensures you get a top-notch pitcher when you purchase it. The BPA-free plastic ensures no harmful contaminants leach out from the pitcher itself into your drinking water.

The system comes rated to remove up to two times more contaminants than other filters, and this gives you healthy drinking water. It’s extremely easy to set up, swap out the filters, and clean. Since the filters last for months, you won’t spend a lot of excess money replacing them. The pitcher is 100% recyclable, and this makes it easy to get rid of it when it wears out.

Pros Good at removing pharmaceutical traces from your water

Has a very efficient filtration system that is easy to remove

Has a sleek and slim design with a large volume

Cons Isn’t able to effectively soften your water

Takes a long time to filter your water

4. Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser

Although this pitcher fits neatly on a countertop or in a fridge due to the sleek design, it holds up to 18 cups per fill. This works out to 1.13 gallons of water, and this is excellent for families. A single pitcher can replace 300 standard water bottles per year, and this adds up to hundreds of dollars in savings.

The filtration system on this pitcher reduces the odor and taste of chlorine. Additionally, it works to filter out mercury, copper, cadmium, and zinc that are commonly found in normal tap water. You’ll get a better tasting glass of water each time you use it.

There is a sticker on the side of the pitcher that you mark each time you change the filter. You replace the system every 40 gallons or two months, so this indicator sticker is essential for helping you keep track. As long as you replace it on schedule, the pitcher will work at peak levels to remove the most contaminants.

You’ll find a spigot with this water pitcher, and the spigot makes pouring your water easy. You don’t have to remove the pitcher or cover each time you want a drink. Since it can be heavy when you fill it, this is an excellent benefit. Finally, it has a very slim design that slips into your refrigerator without taking up a large amount of space.

Pros Comes with a spigot for easy access

Holds over a gallon of water

Comes with an indication sticker on the side

Cons Can be challenging to take apart to clean

Upper tank tends to stick and be difficult to remove

Final Verdict

Our choice for the best water filter pitcher is the Aquagear Water Filter Pitcher because it uses food-grade materials that the FDA approved as being safe. We also liked that it met NSF Standards 42 and 53 for contamination reduction. This gave us the peace of mind that comes with knowing we’re getting healthy water.

The triple filtration system was another nice touch, and they last through a huge 150 gallons. The water has to go through five stages in the filtration system before it goes into the pitcher, and you get lifetime support from the day you purchase this pitcher.